Video of Moscow police beating Armenian man is posted on internet (VIDEO)

A video of the brutal apprehension of an Armenian man by the Moscow traffic police has been posted on social media.
In the commentary attached to the video, it is mentioned that the video was shot on Monday morning, and the driver is Vachagan Ovasapyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin.
It is also stated that during the apprehension, these police officers had beaten the driver, as a result of which he suffered a concussion, facial bone fractures, and many bruises.
RUSARMINFO managed to contact Vachagan's brother, Artak Ovasapyan, and found out that the reason for this altercation with his brother was the traffic police officer’s refusal to return his driver's license, after which, according to Artak, Vachagan was thrown to the ground and beaten.
Doctors had to take Vachagan to the hospital from the pretrial detention center.
Vachagan Ovasapyan, and the witness who videotaped the beating have already filed several complaints with law enforcement, followed by a response from the said traffic police officers that Vachagan had hit them.
Vachagan Ovasapyan now stands trial as a suspect on charges using force against civil servants.
His precautionary measure is being determined.