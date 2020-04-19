Armenia PM: We will provide assistance to university students on margins of 14th anti-crisis measure

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed on his Facebook page about the details of the support given to university students.

"Within the framework of the 14th anti-crisis measure, we will provide assistance to students on the following principle:

1. Semester tuition fees for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD students with a GPA of 90 or more and in graduate course of the existing system of state universities will be 100% paid by the government. Semester tuition fees for non-graduate students with a GPA of 90 or more will be paid 75 percent. Graduate students who do not have a tuition fee debt may turn down the assistance, or receive the amount if it has been paid by an individual. And if the graduating student's fee is paid through a student loan, the money will be directed to pay the loan. Such money will be used to lend to other students.

2. The procedure for providing student loans will be simplified. Interest rates on current and new loans for students with a GPA of more than 80 will be zeroed for 2020, including for the students state-accredited universities.

3. Loan interest rates for students with a GPA less than 80 will be subsidized by 5%; that is, loans will be available at 4 percent,” he wrote, in particular.