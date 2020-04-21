Dismissals continue at state-funded Public Television of Armenia

YEREVAN. – The board of the state-funded Public Television and Radio Company of Armenia has issued a statement informing about which employees of the Public Television have been dismissed and who will replace them.
As per the statement, the board respects Public Television Executive Director Margarita Grigoryan’s decision to bear personal responsibility, and accepts her resignation.
The board has appointed Armen Sargsyan, Public Television Deputy Director for Creative Affairs, as Acting Executive Director of the Public Television.
Petros Ghazaryan, Director of the News Service of the Public Television, and Vardan Hakobyan, Producer of the Public Television, have also been relieved of their posts in accordance with their letters of resignation.
Ruben Shahinyan, Deputy Director of the News Service of the Public Television, has been appointed Acting Director of the News Service.
"In the near future, the Board will set up a competition commission and announce a competition for the position of Executive Director of the Public Television Company," the statement concludes.
To note, these dismissals come amid the scandal regarding the dissemination of the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live broadcast on Public Television.