Armenian MP says government's social support program for pregnant women not flawless

The government’s social support program for pregnant women is not flawless. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan said in parliament today.
“There is clearly a disproportion. For instance, a pregnant schoolteacher receives a low salary and isn’t considered a beneficiary of the social support program, but her neighbor, whose husband is a contractual officer, receives a higher salary and is considered a beneficiary. There aren’t too many pregnant women in Armenia. So, there shouldn’t be a differentiated approach,” she emphasized.
The social support program for pregnant women envisages providing financial assistance to unemployed pregnant women whose husbands are also unemployed.