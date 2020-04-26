Karabakh President-elect: I will be everyone's president and will do my best

President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan has posted the following on his Facebook page to express gratitude for the congratulatory remarks that have been addressed to him.
“Dear compatriots,
I have received several congratulatory messages and letters and phone calls after receiving the votes of confidence of the people in the presidential elections held in the Republic of Artsakh. I must admit that all the kind wishes conveyed warmth and were binding. I would like to assure you that I will be the president of every citizen of Artsakh and will do my best to meet the expectations of all voters and all Armenians around the world. Unquestionably, we will be capable of achieving this through combined efforts and with responsibility. Thus, I also have expectations from each of you to help us record successes that we haven’t even dreamed of.
I would also like to apologize to all those whose letters or phone calls I couldn’t reply to or answer due to lack of time. I thank each and every one of you and feel obliged before you all. Be healthy!” the message reads.