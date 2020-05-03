Arrested Gurgen Khachatryan says destruction of business structure is on agenda

Gurgen Khachatryan, the co-founder of the Galaxy Group of Companies, chair of the Ucom board of directors, made a statement.
"Today, the destruction of the business structure without attention to the social and economic consequences is on the agenda: I have nothing to do on this agenda," he noted.
The co-founder appealed first of all to his colleagues, team members, and friends. "We overcame many challenges, and we will overcome this, another."
"I appeal especially to Ucom employees: Ucom is an institutional and powerful structure, there are no factors that can weaken the company," he noted.
"I appeal to our local and international partners: make sure that the group of our companies is firmly in its position and is in control of the situation."