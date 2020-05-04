News
Monday
May 04
News
Monday
May 04
FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh
FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

According to him, Armenia has always said that the solution to the problem is based on the principle of mutual concessions. 

“No one can expect any steps from Armenia, involving concessions, and that could harm our national security,” Mnatsakanyan said.

According to him, it is clear that the issue is being actively discussed in the domestic political field, "domestic policy remains domestic policy, and you cannot run away from it."

The FM recalled that he had already commented on the statement of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to the minister, the security of the people of Karabakh has been declared a priority by the Armenian side, and the primary task of Armenia is to ensure existential security.

“There will be no repetition of April 2016, there will be no 1991-1994. For this we have enough determination,” the Foreign Minister noted, adding that there is a national consensus on this issue, which only strengthens the position of the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
