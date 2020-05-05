News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Man who threw his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan was 40 years old
Man who threw his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan was 40 years old
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

New details are known about the horrific incident that took place in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

Accordingly, at about 7:40am, the Police and the 911 hotline received a call that there were dead bodies between two buildings.

Police and rescuers who arrived at the scene found the dead bodies of Karen M., 40, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who were the residents of one of these buildings, shamshyan.com reported.

Several people who had gathered at the scene said. "The father lived with the children on the ninth floor of the 92 building, and according to the information we received, the father threw the children out of the window and then threw himself." The neighbors added that the man was divorced.

According to the source, the man had called his ex-wife a day ago, saying that he missed his children, asked her to come to his house with the kids. And when it had gotten late, he told her ex-wife that they could not go out at this late time, they should stay there, and go in the morning—and this tragedy happened in the morning.

Yerevan resident throws child from 9th floor
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal case filed over Armenia soldier's death
Major Poghosyan was fatally wounded as a result of a landmine explosion…
 Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)
One of the neighbors said that the man had served in Russia, as a military officer…
 Searches continue on Lake Sevan for a man who went missing for a week
The eighth day of the search continues in Armenia's Sevan for a man...
 Anti-tank mine found in Yerevan
In the field in the middle of a street…
 Yerevan resident throws child from 9th floor
And then jumped down with the other child…
 Lawyer: Charge brought against Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican deserves Grand Prix
And the ongoing investigation is setting new “records”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos