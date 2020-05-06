News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities to be repaired and built in Armenia
Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities to be repaired and built in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities will be repaired and built in Armenia, said PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament. 

According to the PM, it is about ensuring employment both for this and the next year. 

However, the government is concerned about a sufficient number of companies that can participate in tenders and fulfill their obligations. 

“The experience of last year is a cause for concern. Last year, we carried out large-scale road construction works. All capacities were fully utilized, and even if we wanted, we could not have done more,” the PM noted.

Tenders will be announced soon for the noted 100 facilities.

The PM expressed hope that this project will not only provide work for migrants who have returned from other countries but also make a serious contribution to health care and education.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenia must apply mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets
During a parliamentary session today, Prime...
 Dollar rise continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia
Pashinyan also reported on the results of the 16 programs currently being implemented by the government, and aimed at overcoming COVID-19’s socioeconomic consequences in the country…
 Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks...
 Manufacturing in GDP structure of Armenia becomes economy's leading sector, Pashinyan claims
Pashinyan called one of the most important results that the growth in the manufacturing industry in 2019 amounted to 12%...
 Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
“The consumer price index was 99.9%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos