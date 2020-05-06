Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities to be repaired and built in Armenia

Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities will be repaired and built in Armenia, said PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
According to the PM, it is about ensuring employment both for this and the next year.
However, the government is concerned about a sufficient number of companies that can participate in tenders and fulfill their obligations.
“The experience of last year is a cause for concern. Last year, we carried out large-scale road construction works. All capacities were fully utilized, and even if we wanted, we could not have done more,” the PM noted.
Tenders will be announced soon for the noted 100 facilities.
The PM expressed hope that this project will not only provide work for migrants who have returned from other countries but also make a serious contribution to health care and education.