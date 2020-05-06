PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive

Gazprom is striving to make the subsidiary Gazprom-Armenia more competitive, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
According to the PM, this is understandable and acceptable for the authorities.
“If one do not service the pipelines, then in a couple of years they will fail, which will require appropriate investments,” Pashinyan added.
However, amid the global crisis and pandemic, a different approach should be taken. "We will try to talk with our partners. Moreover, one of the most important issues on the Eurasian Union agenda is the formation of a single energy market," he added.