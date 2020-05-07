Premier, opposition Bright Armenia party leader discuss internal political speculations on Artsakh issue

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, have discussed internal political speculations on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue. Marukyan said this in a conversation with journalists after the meeting in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said that on Wednesday, he had invited Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for a discussion. "The topic was the concerns, speculations related to the Artsakh issue," Marukyan said. "And Today I had invited the Prime Minister on the same topic again. We talked and drank coffee. All the statements that are made publicly are what there are; there is nothing beyond that. The issue of Artsakh is the issue that we are all united in this respect."

The Bright Armenia party leader said that after today's discussion, many questions were answered for him regarding the current speculations on the Artsakh issue.

"We talked in detail about the negotiations," he said. "There is nothing beyond what has been announced publicly. (…). At the moment, I am not worried in connection with the Artsakh issue."

Marukyan said that they did not talk about a negotiation document. "No document is being negotiated; that’s what I know,” he added. "I know there isn't, and I didn't ask."

"I have figured out that if there will be a decision, they will come to the parliament, to Artsakh, and, also, public discussions will start," the Bright Armenia party leader noted, in particular.

