News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Premier, opposition Bright Armenia party leader discuss internal political speculations on Artsakh issue
Premier, opposition Bright Armenia party leader discuss internal political speculations on Artsakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, have discussed internal political speculations on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue. Marukyan said this in a conversation with journalists after the meeting in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said that on Wednesday, he had invited Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for a discussion. "The topic was the concerns, speculations related to the Artsakh issue," Marukyan said. "And Today I had invited the Prime Minister on the same topic again. We talked and drank coffee. All the statements that are made publicly are what there are; there is nothing beyond that. The issue of Artsakh is the issue that we are all united in this respect."

The Bright Armenia party leader said that after today's discussion, many questions were answered for him regarding the current speculations on the Artsakh issue.

"We talked in detail about the negotiations," he said. "There is nothing beyond what has been announced publicly. (…). At the moment, I am not worried in connection with the Artsakh issue."

Marukyan said that they did not talk about a negotiation document. "No document is being negotiated; that’s what I know,” he added. "I know there isn't, and I didn't ask."

"I have figured out that if there will be a decision, they will come to the parliament, to Artsakh, and, also, public discussions will start," the Bright Armenia party leader noted, in particular.

Armenia premier does not say what he was discussing with opposition party leader
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European officials politicize unrecognized states issue, Artsakh Ombudsman claims
Residents of unrecognized states are deprived of many rights...
 Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US deeply involved in ensuring course of Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue
George Kent also commented on whether the US agrees with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent statement on the Karabakh peace process…
 Armenia FM gives diplomatic response to question about Lavrov's statement
According to Mnatsakanyan, the relations concern several...
 Memorandum of Artsakh MFA disseminated in UN
The document argues that the actions of the Artsakh Republic self-defense forces...
 Azerbaijan ex-FM calls for starting war against Armenia
“From the point of view of the new situation, it is necessary to mention the Nakhichevan factor, from the border of which Yerevan is about 40 km away,” Tofig Zulfugarov said…
 Pashinyan: No solution to Karabakh conflict if it is unacceptable for people of Armenia, Artsakh
Armenia’s PM commented on the recent statements of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos