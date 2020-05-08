News
Friday
May 08
Fight between Armenia lawmakers continues during recess
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The passions did not subside for a long time after the big fight that took place Friday morning in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

After NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan announced a recess until 2:30pm, the MPs did not leave the sessions’ hall and continued the fight.

Mirzoyan, desperately trying to calm the situation down, shouted. "Are there any security personnel in this building?"

After that, he tried to calm down chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, during which time the deputies of Bright Armenia and of the majority My Step factions continued to shove one another.

My Step MP Sasun Mikaelyan, who had started this whole thing by attacking Marukyan, left the hall, did not answer the journalists' questions, and headed to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

The Bright Armenia faction is currently holding a meeting, whereas the deputies of My Step have gathered in Ararat Mirzoyan's office.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in the legislature. By the way, Pashinyan was in the sessions’ hall when Sasun Mikaelyan attacked Edmon Marukyan.

Fight breaks out in Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)
