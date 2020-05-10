Tense situation in Armenia's Tavush province: Villagers block road

Villagers of Armenia's Tavush province have blocked a road, 120th km of the Yerevan-Ijevan-Noyemberyan highway, shamshyan.com reported.
Residents of the village have blocked the road in protest and demand the arrival of the province's governor Hayk Chobanyan.
According to protesters, they want to put an end to environmental issues that occurred after built a hydroelectric power station.
The source reports that the traffic jam reaches several kilometers, and now the interim head of the regional police department and the head of the Ijevan police department are conducting talks with the protesters. Traffic police officers also arrived at the venue.