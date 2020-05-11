News
19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident
19 killed, 15 injured in Iran missile ship incident
Region:Iran
Theme: Society, Incidents

Nineteen people have been killed and 15 have been injured as a result of an Irani's missile ship incident, IRNA reported.

According to the Navy's statement, those injured are in satisfactory conditions.

Operations began soon after the incident and the injured persons were evacuated and sent to medical centers, IRNA reported referring to the statement.

The accident happened to the 'Konarak' vessel during a military drill in the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran.

According to the Navy, investigations are underway about the cause of the incident. The statement asked everyone to avoid raising speculations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
