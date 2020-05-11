News
Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is at the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016.

Journalists waiting for him at the entrance of the parliament asked several questions, to which, however, the ex-premier did not answer.

"Isn't there a social distance [in connection with COVID-19]?" he joked. "Hi. I, too, have missed you a lot. Happy holiday! Let me pass.”

Karapetyan added that that after the meeting at the aforesaid committee he will answer the journalists' questions.
