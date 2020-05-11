Armenia ex-premier arrives in parliament

YEREVAN. – Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is at the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016.
Journalists waiting for him at the entrance of the parliament asked several questions, to which, however, the ex-premier did not answer.
"Isn't there a social distance [in connection with COVID-19]?" he joked. "Hi. I, too, have missed you a lot. Happy holiday! Let me pass.”
Karapetyan added that that after the meeting at the aforesaid committee he will answer the journalists' questions.