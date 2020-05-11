One dollar goes beyond AMD 486 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.02/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 1.91 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 526.21 (up by AMD 1.48), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 601.02 (up by AMD 1.39), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.59 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 234.08, AMD 26,627.32 and AMD 11,844.44, respectively.