Armenia state aid programs for agriculture are discussed with financial institutions

Matter of extending state of emergency is on Armenia government agenda

Protester, his brother were detained by police, another Yerevan protester says

'Mother of Soldier' NGO leader discontent with Armenian government

Armenian ruling party's faction head on Sasun Mikayelyan's speech

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR

Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department

Gates on COVID-19: I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger

Medical staff at Armenia’s Maralik town hospital complains of attempts to reduce their salaries during self-isolation

Police apprehend demonstrators outside Central Bank of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament majority on vetting, Constitution amendment: We do not think the process has failed

Armenian FM participating in online meeting with his CIS counterparts

5 Russian reporters die of COVID-19, while nearly 200 test positive

Armenia legislature postpones debates on opposition Bright Armenia faction’s bills for 2 months

Armenian embassy: From May 15, all people arriving in Spain will be in quarantine

34 citizens return from Los Angeles to Armenia

Armenia President signs some of laws

NYT: US chief top specialist to oppose lifting restrictions too soon

Artsakh president receives head of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Armenia MP takes coronavirus test

Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance

Politik.am: 5 employees of Yerevan prison are infected with COVID-19?

Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled

IDBank prolongs credit vacation until the 1st of June

Pregnant woman injured after being shot in Azerbaijan

Armenia Ombudsman to parliament majority member: Next time don't try to threaten Human Rights Defender

80 passengers from Armenia are transferred to Ukraine on board evacuation flight

Armenia parliament majority member to Ombudsman: Just noting that woman is person is impermissible

Karabakh President-elect, Armenia Security Council chief discuss food security programs

My step MP speaks on need to increase media literacy in Armenia

Armenian parliament extends term of inquiry committee on mining industry

Armenia state aid programs for agriculture are discussed with financial institutions

Trump gathers record amount of donations per month

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: Violence used in parliament will continue to go uncondemned

Armenian parliament adopts amendments to law on referendum

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 82-year-old woman

Wuhan authorities to test all city residents for COVID-19 in 10 days

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

US Embassy in Yerevan: Armenia achieved largest two-year improvement of any country

Armenia health minister adviser dies

Brent crude oil prices reach $ 29.78 per barrel

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery this morning

Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

CIS FMs to discuss fight against coronavirus

Parliament continues discussing report on human rights situation in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs

Newspaper: What Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war plans to find out from ex-FM

Newspaper: Major changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps

Newspaper: Armenia authorities send "landing party" to Karabakh

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine: Armenian Genocide also one of major factors for genocide prevention

Armenian official: Paying at least 75% of illegally acquired assets to not relieve of criminal liability

UK would not support Israel's annexation of parts of the West Bank

Armenia Deputy PM posts video devoted to fight against coronavirus

Artsakh servicemen receive new apartments

Armenia parliament inquiry committee for April 2016 praises Manvel Grigoryan and Oganovsky

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Some MPs need to apologize to deputies and citizens

Change made in toolkit of measures for neutralizing consequences of coronavirus in Armenia

Peter Navarro says bill has to come due for China

Armenia PM on reforms in judiciary

ISIS regional leader arrested in Afghanistan

2 COVID-19 patients attend funeral in Armenia's Martuni, 30-40 people self-isolated

Armenia's Areni reports first COVID-19 case

The Hill: Pompeo is Trump attack dog on China

Armenia justice minister: Vetting impossible without constitutional amendments

US intends to blame China for attempting to hack vaccine data

Armenian woman MP to Ombudsman: Female officials are being intimidated

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to educational programs for encouraging employment

Cyprus extends ban on all incoming and outgoing flights until May 28

My Step: Armenian society is very cruel to males, depriving them of emotionality

Soldier dies in Artsakh, Armenia ratifies Lanzarote Convention, 11.05.20 digest

Aramco to cut crude oil production in June by an additional 1 million barrels per day

Emergency situation in Karabakh extended for another 30 days

Spain calls for Europe’s unified responses to air travel crisis

AMD 1,066,772,957.9 transferred to Armenia's treasury account to overcome COVID-19

Armenian MP: Political parties and media should reach agreement against hate speech gentlemanly

Armenian president signs law on confiscation of illegal property

Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds

Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism

Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch

European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave

CoE spokesperson congratulates Armenia on ratifying Lanzarote Convention

Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19

One dollar goes beyond AMD 486 in Armenia

Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19

Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health

Demonstration being held outside Central Bank of Armenia

Putin announces end of a single period of non-working days from May 12

Saudi Arabia imposes austerity measures

Not all members of Armenian ruling party's faction vote in favor of Lanzarote Convention

Prosecutor's office obliged to initiate criminal case against Armenian PM on high treason, politician says

19-year-old soldier who died in Artsakh was family's only son

Media Advocate: Andranik Kocharyan blames Edmon Marukyan and the media

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war not relying solely on what ex-PM Karapetyan said

Sasun Mikayelyan offers opposition MP Edmon Marukyan to join him and drop mandate

Sasun Mikayelyan responds to opposition MP's statement

Armenian MP apologizes for brawl that took place in parliament

Armenia PM's MP brother-in-law sues NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Russian-Armenian citizens hold protest in front of Russia Embassy

Switzerland opening schools and restaurants

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war to no longer summon army general staff ex-chief

Armenia PM appoints deputy heads of Nature Protection and Mineral Resources Inspectorate