Armenia state aid programs for agriculture are discussed with financial institutions

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan on Monday held a meeting with the representatives of the financial structures participating in the state aid programs for agriculture.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the course of the second measure to neutralize CVID-19’s economic consequences in the country, and the obstacles to the implementation of the respective state assistance programs.
Khojoyan stressed that strict oversight has been established over these programs so that the money allocated by them reaches the real addressees and is used purposefully.
The deputy minister also underscored the need to expand cooperation between the state and financial organizations in order to support—in the current conditions—those engaged in agricultural activities.