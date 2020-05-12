News
Tuesday
May 12
News
My Step Alliance: Some businesses not interested in healthy competition in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The situation in Armenia is such that those investing in private businesses are investing money in the State, and the State uses the funds and supports already existing large state non-commercial organizations that are capable of establishing their monopolies in the market and repressing the private sector. This is what Director of Standard Dialog Arman Araratyan said during a session held by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.

According to Araratyan, businesses can’t and have no desire to compete with the State.

 However, as Araratyan said, the State is calling on businesses to become engaged in nation-building by creating new jobs.

“As a result, we find ourselves in a situation where the State is applying the principle of double standards, putting businesses in a problematic situation,” Araratyan said and offered to distinguish between the obligations of the State and those of the private sector.

In his turn, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Hayk Sargsyan declared that he doesn’t see any contradiction between the two and that the private sector is simply afraid of competition with state non-commercial organizations because the services of private laboratories simply can’t achieve the necessary standards.
