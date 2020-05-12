Armenia Embassy in Georgia transmits food and first necessity items to citizens at Upper Lars checkpoint

Today, diplomats of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia took food and first necessity items to the 15 citizens of Armenia who are at Upper Lars border checkpoint and want to leave Russia for Armenia through the territory of Georgia.
The Embassy of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the diplomats talked to the citizens, presented the situation created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions in Georgia and called on them to return to their respective places of residence until the opening of the border.
They also told the citizens that, due to the novel coronavirus, citizens of Armenia abroad are transported exclusively through the coordinated efforts of the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, according to the timetable and action plan, and that any other initiative that is undertaken in violation of the set restrictions may lead to uncontrollable consequences and undermine the efforts for transporting citizens.