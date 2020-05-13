Armenia Police release video about violence against ruling bloc MP

YEREVAN. – The Police of Armenia have released a video of Monday’s violence against Nikolay Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA).

The respective statement notes that Baghdasaryan had reported to the police that an unknown person had tried to run over him on a bicycle in connection with his work, after which he made threats and sexual insults to him.

Yerevan police have identified the person, who was found in Hrazdan Gorge on Tuesday and apprehended.

This 40-year-old man living in Etchmiadzin has been detained.

And the prosecutor's office said that the detainee is Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the "Kamq (Will)" Public Initiative for the Protection of Armenian Values. They had staged a protest outside the NA against the ratification of Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, during which, meeting with MP Nikolay Baghdasaryan, Aleksanyan had demanded from to vote against the ratification of this convention.

At the end of the NA sitting, Aleksanyan pursued Baghdasaryan, and finding out that the latter had voted for the ratification of this convention, he made sexual insults and threatened to take revenge upon him.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with this incident, and on the grounds of violence against a representative of the authorities.

The criminal case was forwarded from the police to the Investigative Committee.

The investigation is still in progress.