Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.66/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.51 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.67 (up by AMD 1.62), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 599.58 (down by AMD 0.98) and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.65 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 242.78, AMD 26,691.3 and AMD 12,025.51, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
