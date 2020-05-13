Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released

The trial court, chaired by Judge Anna Danibekyan, decided to reject the motion presented by the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan's attorneys on the ex-president's release.

The decision was published on Wednesday.

Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan's attorneys have motioned to release him on a personal guarantee during the first trial after an almost two-month break.

The former PMs of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan, and the former PM of Artsakh Anushavan Danielyan vouched for Kocharyan.

Each of the guarantors is required to pay AMD 500 thousand. If the defendant does not show proper behavior, the money will not be returned. The guarantors signed copies of the protocol and left the trial.

Kocharyan's attorney submitted a second motion - dated March 24, when a state of emergency was already declared in the country. The defense seeks to amend or cancel the preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that European structures unequivocally declare the need to release, if possible, those arrested and imprisoned in connection with the pandemic, in particular those at the risk group.