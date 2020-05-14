Armenia Deputy PM: If person enters store without mask, both store owner and person will be fined

Wearing face masks can’t be mandatory for young children between the ages of 3 and 4, and this has to be made clear. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared during the special parliamentary session today.
He emphasized that the risk of spread of the virus grows sharply whenever a person with COVID-19 enters a store or whenever the store owner doesn’t wear a face mask. “If a store owner doesn’t have a face mask, the store may be shut down. If it is established that the particular store is a source for spread of the virus, it will be shut down,” he said, adding that, in this case, both the owner of the store and the person without a face mask will be fined.