Andrea Victorin: EU is starting a new program to fight organized crime in the Eastern Partnership countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

EU is now starting a new program to fight organized crime in the Eastern Partnership countries, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.

Asked to comment on what does the EU thinks about the judicial reforms in Armenia, particularly about the law adopted by Armenia on the confiscation of the illegal property, the envoy noted: "We are now starting a new program to fight organized crime in the Eastern Partnership countries."

According to her, one of the components of this program concerns the confiscation of illegal property.

"And we are here in very close contact with the ministry of justice. And we will soon start this program," she added.
This text available in   Русский
