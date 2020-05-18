Armenia PM adviser attending meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – Arshak Karapetyan, who held the post of Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia during the April 2016 events, and now an adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is taking part in Monday’s meeting of the parliamentary committee of inquiry examining the circumstances of the military actions in April 2016.
He did not respond to the journalists' questions.
Karapetyan is taking part in such a meeting of the aforesaid committee for the second time.