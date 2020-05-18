Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens

Closed sitting of Armenian committee on investigation of April escalation circumstances kicks off in parliament

Order IDBank cards online and get a free delivery

Armenia PM adviser attending meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities

Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700

Artsakh Security Council chief dismissed

Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision

Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode

Yerevan deputy mayors holding press conference

Brawl occurs in Hong Kong legislative assembly

Man commits suicide in Yerevan

Missing Armenia man, 32, still not found after 3 weeks

Iran parliament adopts 'anti-Zionism motion'

What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits California

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 84-year-old man

Over 110 countries support Australia's call to investigate pandemic causes

Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported

Azerbaijan kicks of large-scale unannounced offensive military exercises

China to send delegation to Israel to study circumstances of ambassador's death

Armenia PM cancels decision to set up commission to prepare Independence Day anniversary celebrations

Armenia justice minister: Widespread vetting can be addressed after amendments to Constitution

President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)

Armenia public transport resumes operations

World oil prices on the rise

Khamenei says US should be ousted from Iraq and Syria

US university gives therapy dog honorary degree

US restaurant puts life-size dolls sitting around tables to maintain social distance

Media report cause of death of China ambassador to Israel

Armenia Ombudsman: Very worrying when Public Council head makes post degrading human dignity

Armenia army officer in coma for 8 months to be taken home?

Afghanistan president, his main opponent sign agreement on cooperation

Israel parliament swears in new government

Minsk-Yerevan flight to be conducted Monday

229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight

2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan

Armenia deputy PM: Responsible behavior of each of us will help stop spread of COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Democrats launch another probe on Trump

Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days

Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus

One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel

Several ISIS terrorists escape from Syria prison

Armenia health ministry comments on reports on noting COVID-19 as cause of death in exchange for money

European Parliament staff data exposed on internet

Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy

ARF student union: We condemn Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director’s activities

International Museum Day to be celebrated online in Armenia this year

Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US

Armenia embassy in Qatar hosts first wedding ceremony

Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal reports its first coronavirus death

Number of COVID-19 cases detected exceeds 18,000 in Ukraine

Elderly woman found dead in Vanadzor apartment

Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19

Lawyer: Investigators spare no effort to make Armenia football federation former president and ex-MP's son accused

Puerto Rico to hold referendum on whether joining US as state

Lawyer says activist did not run over Armenia ruling bloc MP with bicycle, made no threats of violence

China ambassador to Israel found dead in home

Driver, 47, dies after tragic accident in Armenia

Iraq imposes 8-day curfew

2 of newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women, 3 were men

PM: Armenia is keen to strengthen friendly relations with Norway

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported

6,000 Armenia nationals prefer Russia citizenship in January-March

Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19

Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic

Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'

American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19

Greece reopens public beaches

Trump still to make final decision on renewal of contributions to WHO

New Zealand's PM not allowed into restaurant amid social distancing rules

Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund acquires minority stake in Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup

Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases

Air Canada to cut staff to 60%

Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate

Spain intends to extend state of emergency

Newly-elected president meets leader of United Homeland Party of Artsakh: Cooperation program will be developed

US plans to deploy satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons

Armenian photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan tests positive for COVID-19

Facebook buys animated images library Giphy for $ 400 million

USAID adds $11.5 million in assistance funding to Armenia

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect arrested in France

Pashinyan speaks on hiding figures on COVID-19 cases

Austria to reopen borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary on June 15

Pashinyan: Armenia will not negotiate under the threat of weapons

Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic will continue until May next year

Yerevan nursing home records over 40 COVID-19 cases

Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way

Armenian PM: We cannot hold a referendum amid the COVID-19, but solutions must be found

Pashinyan: If COVID-19 appeared in 2019, we would not have any actual figures

Serbia deploys military to border town with Croatia to deter migrants

PM on Lavrov, US State Department's representative's remarks on Karabakh issue phased solution

Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week

Pashinyan speaks on sex life of newlyweds, sexual literacy and impotence in context of Lanzarote Convention

PM on COVID-19: We all need to put up with discomfort to overcome this crisis

Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions