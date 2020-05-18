Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war: Report will be ready in September

The parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 has specific information regarding several issues. This is what chair of the parliamentary committee Andranik Kocharyan said after today’s session, responding to the question whether Arshak Karapetyan (ex-Chief of Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia during April 2016 war and now adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan) accepts the fact that the Intelligence Department committed serious omissions in 2016 for which he was dismissed by the decree of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

“Journalists will receive the answer to that question when you read the final conclusion of the committee, if you have that opportunity since there is a certain degree of confidentiality,” he said, adding that the committee will finish its activities on June 4, 2020. “We need to manage to present a quality report to the public and government officials, and for that we need to sum up the existing information during the summer. Nobody has as much information as the National Assembly. We will be ready to present the major episodes to the public in September.”