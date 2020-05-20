Decision made to include Armenia football federation ex-president, former MP’s son as accused

YEREVAN. – A decision was made to include Rafik Hayrapetyan, the son of Football Federation of Armenia former president and ex-MP Ruben Hayrapetyan, as an accused. Hayrapetyan's lawyer Amram Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
Makinyan said that Rafik Hayrapetyan had been summoned for questioning, but the Hayrapetyans cannot appear before the investigative body because they were not in the country.
"Since Saturday, we have been informing the investigator that there is no air transportation, it is impossible to come due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. The investigative body has already considered disrespectful the absence of Ruben Hayrapetyan as a witness. And all this gives us grounds to believe that it is a basis for them to file a motion to arrest Hayrapetyan. And due to the fact that we see abuse of official power, we have submitted a report," the attorney said.
Makinyan added that he knew that the person involved in the case as the injured party is the former director of a restaurant-hotel in Sevan town.