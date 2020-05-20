Armenia to postpone period for full transition to cashless method of pension payments

During a session held by the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Saghiyan said Armenia will postpone the period for full transition to the cashless method of payment of pensions.
According to him, the government had initially planned to introduce the cashless method of payment of pensions in Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanadzor starting from July 1, 2020, but taking into consideration the coronavirus situation, the government offers to postpone the period until September 1, 2020, after which the cashless method of payment of pensions will also be applied in other cities of Armenia starting from January 1, 2021.
The deputy minister added that over 50% of pensioners in Armenia are currently receiving pensions through a cashless method.