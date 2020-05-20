News
Wednesday
May 20
News
Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises CEO: Armenia needs to ensure IT companies' decentralization
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

During a discussion on the prospects for high-tech industry today, CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia Karen Vardanyan said Armenia needs to ensure decentralization of the IT sector and called on everyone to not forget that the closeness of Yerevan and the Turkish border is dangerous.

He went on to say that Turkey can deal a blow to Armenia’s capital without even using major arms and that this is why it is important for IT companies and the military industrial complex to be located beyond the borders of Yerevan. Vardanyan also stated that there are big opportunities in Armenia’s provinces since most IT experts travel from the provinces to Yerevan and mentioned the need to raise the level of polytechnic education and provide major tax privileges to regional companies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
