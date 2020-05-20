Czech Senate adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide

Truck driver who came from Armenia tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia

EU intends to halve use of pesticides and antibiotics in agricultural sector

MFA: Armenian citizens stuck at Russian-Georgian border refuse to return by plane

Fellow soldier detained amid Karabakh serviceman's death

UN calls on Israel to abandon threats of annexation of Palestinian territories

Apple accused of mass wiretapping of users through Siri voice assistant

Armenia to soon start production of COVID-19 tests

Damascus-Yerevan flight scheduled for next 7-10 days, embassy says

Pompeo says China’s contributions to fighting pandemic are paltry compared to cost they have imposed on world

Karabakh soldier dies, COVID-19 update in Armenia, mass apprehensions in Yerevan, 20.05.20 digest

US Treasury Department blacklists Iranian interior minister on human rights abuses

Armenian PM holds meeting on efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss tourism and fight against COVID-19

US Chamber of Commerce warns against overdoing major effort underway to rip US supply chains out of China

Armenian PM to head to Karabakh to participate in newly-elected president's inauguration ceremony

Armenian FM discuss bilateral relations agenda with his Tajik counterpart

RPA attracts attention of international community to deepening manifestations of authoritarian populism in Armenia

Armenian parliament's vice-president files 2 lawsuits

Judge in Singapore sentences man to death via Zoom video-call

Head of Karabakh President’s office is dismissed

Cooperation program signed between Armenian Defense Ministry, UN Population Fund office

Deputy minister: At the end of 2019, Armenian IT companies reached an agreement worth $ 8.5 million

Trump says China's 'incompetence'' was cause of COVID-19 deaths worldwide

Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises CEO: Armenia needs to ensure IT companies' decentralization

One dollar drops below AMD 484 in Armenia

Armenia high-tech industry minister holds remote meeting with Russian counterpart

Armenia MOD: Preventive measures will be taken in case of threat from Azerbaijan

Armenia to postpone period for full transition to cashless method of pension payments

Azerbaijan outraged by Artsakh elections

Protesters to Armenia government: Reopen restaurants, we also want to bear responsibly

Armenian IT expert says it will take 2-3 years for the sector to recover

Armenia Gegharkunik Province reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recovered

Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karen Vardanyan: Armenian authorities do not have a serious conceptual approach to the issue of e-government development

Armenia ruling party founding board member was among those apprehended, opposition union leader says

US Ambassador has good news for Armenia

Karen Vardanyan says current structure of Armenian army impedes development of military-industrial complex

7 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Armenian factory producing construction gloves and face masks

Yerevan police apprehend several picketers, including renowned actor

Karabakh President-elect meets with elected deputies representing his political party

Opposition union’s apprehended members being released from downtown Yerevan police department

Armenian IT expert says structure of sector will undergo changes this year

UK Captain Tom Moore awarded knighthood for fundraising to fight COVID-19

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's lawyer motions to reschedule Thursday’s court session

Armenia to extend term for importing goods from third countries until January 2021

Armenia Police: 6 citizens apprehended near government building

Armenia prosecutor's office sends post on Civil Aviation Committee head to police

17 Armenian opposition union and political party members apprehended

Armenia economy minister attends Eurasian Economic Union videoconference

Ukraine President views Poroshenko-Biden talks as state treason

Ecuador closing embassies and state companies to save funds during economic crisis

Sasna Tsrer armed group case Yerevan court hearing is rescheduled

Armenian Republican Party members, lawyers, citizens supporting Adekvad Union members (LIVE)

Armenia Police call on citizens to not greet relatives at airport

Armenia government wants to help citizens who aren't in demand in labor market

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer files appeal

Guterres says COVID-19 threatens African progress

Armenian parliamentary committee's discussions were ineffective

Armenian police apprehend protesters near government building, including actor

Armenia Ombudsman responds to Facebook user's comment on Tatevik Revazian

Armenia Police: Assemblies prohibited during state of emergency

Artsakh MFA sends notifications to Secretaries General of UN and Council of Europe

Garo Paylan responds to Turkey President

Armenia Ombudsman's Office to explore grounds for apprehension of Adekvad Union members

WHO says Russia enters 'stabilization phase' of COVID-19 situation

Armenia opposition union head: They demand us to prove that PM's relatives are involved in smuggling

Protest staged in front of Armenia government building

PM: Georgia no longer needs state of emergency and curfew

Tert.am: Man tries to attack Armenia deputy PM

Armenia opposition union members gather outside Police special department are apprehended

Young woman stabs her ex-husband in Yerevan

Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing resumes in Yerevan

Armenia lawmaker returns to work after self-isolation

WB says about 60 million people may face extreme poverty line because of COVID-19 pandemic

Soldier who died in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Lori Province

Artsakh army tests assault drones

Venezuela sues Bank of England, demanding return of gold worth over $ 1 billion

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 65, 68, 78

COVID-19 death toll peaks in Brazil

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,271 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

Criminal case filed over Artsakh army serviceman’s death

Trump says he is considering ban on flights from Brazil

Karabakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

Palestine leader says accords with Israel, US are void

Mike Pence: America is leading in space once again

Armenia MP has road accident (PHOTOS)

Decision made to include Armenia football federation ex-president, former MP’s son as accused

Newspaper: Armenia becoming regional leader in cryptocurrencies?

Newspaper: "Small-format" presidential inauguration to be held in Karabakh

Oscars may be postponed amid COVID-19, media claims

Newspaper: Armenia authorities make final decision on how to resolve Constitutional Court issue

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's former aide’s son to be punished for cigarette scandal

Joe Biden finally makes up nickname for Donald Trump

Armenian Republican Party Vice-President: "Legitimate authorities" have turned into "legitimate parasites"

Armenian MP says external loan is way out of coronavirus situation for Armenia

EasyJet suffers major cyber attack

Artsakh parliamentary speaker expresses gratitude to former and current heads of Armenia Parliament

Head of Armenian Adekvad Union summoned to police, to give news conference

Armenia President holds remote talk with Noubar Afeyan