Those with asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 symptoms in Armenia to be sent home from hotels, hospitals

YEREVAN. – As of tomorrow, most likely, citizens in hotels and hospitals with a mild or asymptomatic diagnosis of coronavirus will be sent home. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, said this during a press conference Thursday.
New persons who will not have, or will have mild symptoms of this disease will stay at home and will not be hospitalized.
The primary circles of the healthcare workers will monitor the health of those at home. They are currently taking respective distance training courses.