Armenia ex-President Kocharyan v. PM Pashinyan case preliminary court hearing date announced
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The preliminary court hearing of the case of second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan v. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled for June 23. We are informed about this from the judicial information system.

To note, Kocharyan, who is currently in custody, has filed a new lawsuit against Pashinyan for defamation. The reason for the lawsuit is Nikol Pashinyan's statements during the campaign that the country’s defense budget should be increased by $2.4 billion, of which $1.2bn of stolen money should be returned, and during that statement, Robert Kocharyan was mentioned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
