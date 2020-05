Inauguration ceremony of newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan was held in Shushi on Thursday.

At the beginning of the parliament's session, the newly elected Artsakh speaker, Artur Tovmasyan, announced that 33 MPs were taking part in it.

He also listed the composition of the guests, after which the flag of Artsakh was solemnly brought into the hall, and then the 17th century Constitution and Gospel.

Afterward, the newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan took the oath.