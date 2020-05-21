Armen Sarkissian holds phone talks with Karabakh President-elect

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held phone talks with Arayik Harutyunyan and congratulated him on assuming the office of President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.
President Sarkissian conveyed his kind wishes and wished Arayik Harutyunyan success, expressing confidence that the newly elected President will continue to use his strength, vigor, knowledge and experience to ensure development and empowerment of Artsakh and the security and welfare of the people.
Sarkissian also expressed his support to the President of Artsakh and emphasized that national unity is important for nation-building.