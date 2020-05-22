Jordan to reconsider relations with Israel in case of annexation of Jordan Valley

Jordan to reconsider relations with Israel in case of the annexation of Jordan Valley, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz told Petra.
According to him, this step is unacceptable for them, TASS reported.
However, he noted that he is not going to run ahead of the course of events.
Razzaz condemned Israel’s desire to take advantage of a COVID-19 situation to impose unilateral solutions.
On May 15, King Abdullah II of Jordan, in an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel, warned that the annexation of the western part of the Jordan Valley would have dangerous consequences and lead to a clash between Israel and Jordan.
On April 30, the Arab League called on the EU, UN, Russia, and the US to hold an urgent meeting to preserve the chances of peace between Palestinians and Israelis.
Last December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to achieve Washington’s recognition of the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley. On January 28, US President Donald Trump set out the key provisions of the so-called deal of the century - the Middle East settlement plan, stating, in particular, the US intention to recognize Jewish settlements as Israeli territory.