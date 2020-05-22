News
Friday
May 22
News
Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss security issues
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Premier Pashinyan congratulated President Haroutyunyan in connection with assuming the formal powers and wished him productive work, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Haroutyunyan in his turn expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that all efforts would be exerted to deepen the cooperation with the Mother Armenia.

Thereafter the heads of the two Armenian republics exchanged ideas around issues of security, economy and a range of other spheres.
