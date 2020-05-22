Yerevan woman, 91, beats COVID-19

Mrs. Srbuhi, 91, from Yerevan, has defeated the coronavirus and the resulting double pneumonia.

After 20 days of treatment, she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and she went home to celebrate her 91st birthday with her family.

"The grandma's 91st birthday was while she was in the hospital, we were only able to congratulate her on the phone, now today we are celebrating it belatedly. We were very worried because he had double pneumonia, 70% of the surface of her lungs were infected. But she was very strong, she is a very strong woman, she is a woman who has overcome many difficulties, and the coronavirus would not have been able to separate her from us,” said her grandson, Rafayel.

Her relatives do not know where she could have been infected from, as the circle of her contacts were limited solely to her family members and several neighbors.

Despite the double pneumonia, her illness was mild, and she had spent the entire course of her treatment in her hospital room.

Twenty days after overcoming the coronavirus, Mrs. Srbuhi tells the still-infected to try her "vaccine." "One must have a pure heart. Keep the heart pure as much as you can, and you will be healthy,” she says.