Pakistani PM announces launch of investigation into passenger plane clash near Karachi
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that an immediate investigation will be launched into the crash of a passenger plane near Karachi, RIA Novosti reported.

The plane that was flying near Karachi Airport. 

"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased," the PM tweeted.

Earlier, a representative of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that there were 91 passengers aboard the plane crashed near Karachi airport.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
