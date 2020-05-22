News
Armenian junior sergeant charged under case of murder of fixed-term serviceman
Armenian junior sergeant charged under case of murder of fixed-term serviceman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A junior sergeant has been arrested under the criminal case that is in relation to the death of fixed-term serviceman Henrik Aramyan and is being investigated by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, as reported the Committee’s news service.

By combination of sufficient evidence obtained under the criminal case that is in relation to the death of fixed-term serviceman, Private Henrik Aramyan and is being investigated by the First Garrison Investigative Division, compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Junior Sergeant H. D. has been charged with unlawfully depriving another of life and killing the person for hooligan motives.

Arrest has been selected as a pre-trial measure for the junior sergeant.

Preliminary investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
