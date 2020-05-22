News
Armenia Chamber of Advocates condemns attack on advocate's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Chamber of Advocates of Armenia has issued the following statement on the attack on the family of advocate Tigran Atanesyan:

“Based on the press releases of online mass media outlets, an attack was made on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan yesterday at around 4 p.m.

According to the presses, the attack is linked to Tigran Atanesyan’s advocatorial activities.

The Chamber of Advocates condemns any manifestation of offense, threat and violence linked to the professional activities of an advocate and expects law-enforcement authorities to pay proper attention to this incident and take actions.

President of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia

Ara Zohrabyan”
