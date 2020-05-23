Newspaper: Armenia PM to come to parliament

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The preliminary discussions of the annual report “On the implementation of the 2019 state budget of the Republic of Armenia” will start in the standing committees of the National Assembly as of June 2. These discussions will continue until June 11, after which the report will be discussed also at the plenary sittings, which will start on June 16.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also take part in the discussion on the very first day, but he will only make an opening speech, after which the actual discussions will start, sector by sector.

Taking into account the coronavirus situation, Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out from the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly, Tigran Galstyan, whether or not any changes are expected in the discussion procedure, but Galstyan noted: "There is no change at this time."

Let us noted that, in addition to these discussions, the regular session of the National Assembly starts already as of May 26, whose agenda will include 26 matters (…).