No criminal case to be launched on Armenia legislature incident

YEREVAN. – The Special Investigation Service of Armenia (SIS) has decided to deny initiating a criminal case in connection with the recent incident in the National Assembly (NA), and on the grounds of a lack of corpus delicti. The SIS press service stated this in response to a respective query by Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On May 8, a scuffle took place in the NA between Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction, and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, which led to a mass brawl in the legislature.