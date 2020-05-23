Premier: Solution to problems in Armenia agriculture is change of mindset

Most of the questions people were raising were about irrigation water. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this live on his Facebook page Saturday, summing up his visit to Ararat Province.

"I believe if those issues are solved or were solved, it is the same; it will not solve the problem, because one year the harvest will be more than it should be, as a result, the price of the harvest will fall, one year it will be less. I still hold my opinion that the solution is a change of mindset," he added.

According to the Prime Minister, it is possible to cultivate ten times more land and get ten times more crops with the available water.

"The culture of land cultivation in our country must change, because with this culture it is impossible to see to it that it enriches the farmers. I pass by and look at the trees, and the appearance of most of them says that this tree will not bring income. Every year, the modern farmer thinks not to see how much harvest there will be, but plans. In modern agricultural conditions, the harvest does not depend on the weather, the harvest does not depend on other factors, but depends on the planning," he said.

Pashinyan said that it is necessary to switch to modern agricultural technologies.

"We have only three problems in agriculture; the first is knowledge, the second is knowledge, the third is knowledge," he said.

Pashinyan added that his visit today further strengthened his aforesaid observation, and that he was pleased to note that many farmers accept this.