Artsakh parliament speaker holds meetings with political forces participating in elections

Artsakh parliament speaker Artur Tovmasyan met on Saturday with political forces and candidates who participated in the 2020 presidential election in Karabakh, parliament's press service reported.

The purpose of the meetings is to develop opportunities for cooperation between political forces and candidates who participated in the presidential election. During the meeting, the parliament's speaker noted that, regardless of political views, cooperation should be aimed at the well-being and development of the country.

He also highlighted the importance of a united position of political forces and joint work on issues of national importance, such as the Artsakh problem, the Armenian Genocide, and the country's security.

Continuing the meetings, the speaker received FM Masis Mayilian. Artur Tovmasyan praised the FM's contribution to the foreign affairs issues. The head of parliament expressed his readiness to actively cooperate with the country's MFA in legislative issues, parliamentary diplomacy, and mutually beneficial cooperation with various countries.

Tovmasyan also met with the leadership and members of the Justice Party of Artsakh. The speaker noted the role of the opposition in the formation of the parliament.

Meetings are also scheduled with other parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces, as well as with candidates who participated in the presidential election.