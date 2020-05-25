News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Abuses of dominant position in Armenia market increase 6 times in 2019
Abuses of dominant position in Armenia market increase 6 times in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2019, 20 administrative proceedings were initiated in Armenia on the abuse of dominant position in the market, in 2018—3, and in 2017—5. Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC),  stated this during Monday’s National Assembly hearings on the report on the SCPEC activities in 2019.

According to him, in 2017 and 2018, there were no such proceedings in terms of anti-competitive agreements, whereas there were 2 in 2019. "As for unfair competition, 55 cases were initiated in 2017, 35 in 2018, and 57 in 2019. In addition, six anti-competitive actions were investigated in 2019,” the official said.

He added that during the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, the SCPEC conducted investigations into 39 types of food products. "As a result, violations were found among importers, intermediaries, and trade outlets. There is no domain where the commission has not conducted research. Moreover, no neighboring country has conducted as many inspections as in Armenia,” Gevorgyan added.

According to him, not only inflation, but also deflation is observed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia state commission: Technical constraints in public procurement are often caused by low level of professionalism
Another issue is related to anti-competitive actions in the procurement process...
Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying
The price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country…
 Armenia parliamentary hearings underway
The topic is the report on the activities of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition in 2019…
 Newspaper: Armenia is ahead of its EEU partners, Georgia, Azerbaijan
In terms of the 2019 indicator for economic growth…
 Armenia public transport resumes operations
The mayor of Yerevan issued a statement…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos