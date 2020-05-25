Abuses of dominant position in Armenia market increase 6 times in 2019

YEREVAN. – In 2019, 20 administrative proceedings were initiated in Armenia on the abuse of dominant position in the market, in 2018—3, and in 2017—5. Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC), stated this during Monday’s National Assembly hearings on the report on the SCPEC activities in 2019.
According to him, in 2017 and 2018, there were no such proceedings in terms of anti-competitive agreements, whereas there were 2 in 2019. "As for unfair competition, 55 cases were initiated in 2017, 35 in 2018, and 57 in 2019. In addition, six anti-competitive actions were investigated in 2019,” the official said.
He added that during the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, the SCPEC conducted investigations into 39 types of food products. "As a result, violations were found among importers, intermediaries, and trade outlets. There is no domain where the commission has not conducted research. Moreover, no neighboring country has conducted as many inspections as in Armenia,” Gevorgyan added.
According to him, not only inflation, but also deflation is observed.