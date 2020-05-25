News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
525.21
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia state commission: Technical constraints in public procurement are often caused by low level of professionalism
Armenia state commission: Technical constraints in public procurement are often caused by low level of professionalism
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition has identified three main issues in the public procurement field - including technical limitations - which is often due to a low level of professionalism, Commission's head Gegham Gevorgyan said on Monday.

According to him, another issue is related to anti-competitive actions in the procurement process as a price agreement.

“This happens either between business entities or by the person organizing the tender," he said.

The official added that the digitization process has been initiated, which will automatically detect problematic issues and submit them to the Commission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Abuses of dominant position in Armenia market increase 6 times in 2019
The chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition informed…
 Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying
The price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country…
 Armenia parliamentary hearings underway
The topic is the report on the activities of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition in 2019…
 Newspaper: Armenia is ahead of its EEU partners, Georgia, Azerbaijan
In terms of the 2019 indicator for economic growth…
 Armenia public transport resumes operations
The mayor of Yerevan issued a statement…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos