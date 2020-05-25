Armenia state commission: Technical constraints in public procurement are often caused by low level of professionalism

Armenian State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition has identified three main issues in the public procurement field - including technical limitations - which is often due to a low level of professionalism, Commission's head Gegham Gevorgyan said on Monday.
According to him, another issue is related to anti-competitive actions in the procurement process as a price agreement.
“This happens either between business entities or by the person organizing the tender," he said.
The official added that the digitization process has been initiated, which will automatically detect problematic issues and submit them to the Commission.