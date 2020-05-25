Council of Elders of Armenia's Kajaran issues statement

The following statement has been posted on the Facebook page of Kajaran Municipality:

“Dear residents of the city of Kajaran,

In essence, yesterday’s spontaneous gathering ended since the Chief of Police of Armenia personally guaranteed that the culprits will be held liable with full force of the law.

However, the situation is still tense in Kajaran due to the actions of special police troops. Police officers are doing everything they can to try to convince the relatives of the citizen of Kajaran (detained by mistake and exposed to violence) to withdraw their just complaint about the use of violence.

In this situation, Kajaran Municipality calls on citizens to not give in to sabotage and calls on the police to put an end to unlawful acts and do away with the artificial tension that has been created in the city as a result of their actions.

Kajaran Municipality will follow the developments of the situation and respond, if necessary.

Council of Elders of Kajaran”