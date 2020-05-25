Armenian defense minister visits Central Clinical Military Hospital (PHOTOS)

Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan visited the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the defense ministry, ministry's press service reported.
Tonoyan took part in the opening of repaired and refurbished departments of traumatology, urology, and general surgery. The minister got acquainted with the new conditions and the new equipment.
By order of the defense minister, three departments of the Central Clinical Military Hospital were named after dedicated medical personnel - medical service officers died in a helicopter crash on January 19, 2000 while completing a mission.
Armenian defense minister touched upon the fight against COVID-19 in the Armed Forces, anti-epidemiological measures carried out in the troops and upcoming programs.