The court declared the detention of the third person detained under the case of the brawl in Kajaran as unlawful and released him. This is what the citizen’s attorney Lusine Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier, two other citizens had been released after the court declared their detention as unlawful.

On May 24, four citizens (Kh. M., M. S. L. H. and A. P.) were detained on suspicion of committing crimes under a particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.