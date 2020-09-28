Armenia MOD representative: We have about 200 wounded at the moment

YEREVAN. – Fighting took place all night along the border of Artsakh; our armed forces have managed to make positional improvements. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this Monday morning during a briefing.

"The adversary did not rest on its laurels, it continued to launch counterattacks in some places, but we repelled them. Early in the morning, the divisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed their offensive operations—using artillery, including heavy artillery.

Our armed forces are currently waging heroic, persistent battles. We have already announced the new [human] losses [of ours]; we will provide additional information when summing up," he said.

Hovhannisyan noted that at the moment, the Armenian side had about 200 wounded, some of whom were transferred to Yerevan. "Everyone is under proper medical supervision in various military hospitals and civilian hospitals. Our entire healthcare system is on its feet,” he added.