Armenian MP: Armenia considering recognition of Karabakh and partnership agreement
Armenian MP: Armenia considering recognition of Karabakh and partnership agreement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We are constantly in touch with all of our fellow parliamentarians and government officials and express our positions on the situation on the spot.

This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan told reporters in parliament today.

Touching upon the fact that international organizations’ responses were not clear-cut and addressable, Rubinyan said the following: “I agree that the responses weren’t the responses that Armenia was expecting, but I must also say that this was an expected outcome. I believe that, over the past 30 years, it has become clear to everyone that we Armenians need to rely on ourselves first, but this doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t cooperate with our international partners, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Asked which phase the consideration of the proposals for recognition of Artsakh’s independence are, the deputy said the options for recognition and a partnership agreement are being considered, adding that there are various factors and that the primary objective of Armenia’s diplomats is to present the situation to the international community and all of Armenia’s partners, that is, Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh with Turkey’s military and political support and all the consequences arising from that.

Yesterday the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh, targeting civilians as well. The Armed Forces of Artsakh shot down 5 helicopters, 27 unmanned aerial vehicles, 33 tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle and 1 engineering armored vehicle of the adversary. Azerbaijan suffered nearly 200 human casualties and has more than 200 wounded servicemen. According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 59 casualties and nearly 200 wounded persons. Both Armenia and Artsakh declared martial law on September 27.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
